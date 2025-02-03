HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans (CPCoE) is excited to announce its attendance at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing made possible by the generous support of Bayshore HealthCare (Bayshore).

Through Bayshore’s donation of an activation booth, CPCoE representatives will be present at the Vancouver Invictus Village to provide Veterans and their families with vital tools and resources on chronic pain management. In addition, the CPCoE’s The Most Painful podcast will record special live episodes during the event, featuring inspiring stories from athletes who have overcome significant obstacles while navigating life with chronic pain.

“Sport has an incredible ability to unite people, and the Invictus Games exemplify the extraordinary strength, resilience and camaraderie of Veterans and service personnel,” says Cam Kowalski, Director of Operations at the CPCoE and RCMP Veteran. “We are honoured to be part of an event that shares our dedication to the recovery and well-being of Veterans, and we look forward to engaging with the competitors. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to Bayshore for their generosity and making this opportunity possible.”

As an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans, the Invictus Games align with the CPCoE’s overarching mission of helping Veterans recover and overcome from their injuries to live a full life after service.

“At Bayshore HealthCare, we are deeply committed to improving the lives of Canadian Veterans. Our collaboration with the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 showcases our dedication to supporting those who have bravely served our country. We are honoured to contribute to such an impactful event and to provide Veterans with the resources they need to manage chronic pain and lead fulfilling lives,” says Kevin Webster, President of Bayshore HealthCare.

Veterans, particularly those with service-related injuries, often face unique health challenges. Research shows that Veterans are twice as likely to suffer from chronic pain than other Canadians, with the prevalence even higher among female Veterans being even higher.

As a research centre, the CPCoE is dedicated to improving understanding of Veteran-specific chronic pain and its management. By engaging directly with Veterans, the CPCoE strives to ensure its evidence-based research and resources have a lasting, positive impact on the long-term well-being of Veterans in pain.

About the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans

The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans partners with Veterans and their families across Canada to develop research that genuinely addresses their unique needs and challenges, with the goal of building evidence-based standards and best practices that will improve the lives of Veterans and their families suffering from chronic pain.

About Bayshore HealthCare:

Bayshore HealthCare is a Canadian-owned company and one of the country’s leading home and community healthcare service providers. The company aims to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. With locations across the country, including 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Bayshore has been a recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies award since 2006. https://www.bayshore.ca/

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together 532 competitors from 23 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

