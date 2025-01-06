Circana recognizes the outstanding achievements of today’s leading consumer technology brands with it’s ninth annual awards
Circana 2025 Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LAS VEGAS, NV — Jan. 6, 2025 — Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the winners of its 2025 Consumer Electronics (CE) Industry Performance Awards. The 9th annual awards program, timed with CES, celebrates brand leaders in the consumer technology industry based on top increases in market share in North America, fastest turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and top e-commerce market share gain.
“As the technology industry begins to drive a return to growth, we are thrilled to recognize the companies at the forefront of the ascent,” said Ian Hamilton, president, Global Hardlines at Circana. “This year’s winners are helping to set the tone for great things to come for the industry as a whole. Congratulations to all the winners!”
Top Increase in North American Market Share
|Category
|Winner
|TVs
|TCL
|Portable Power Packs
|Anker
|Mirrorless DLC
|Canon
|Camcorders
|DJI
|Fitness Trackers
|Oura
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending October 2024
Top E-commerce U.S. Market Share
|Category
|Winner
|TVs
|Samsung
|Soundbars
|Samsung
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar share, 12 months ending October 2024
Top In-Store U.S. Market Share
|Category
|Winner
|TVs
|Samsung
|Soundbars
|Sonos
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar share, 12 months ending October 2024
Fastest-turning Brand Per Item
|Category
|Winner
|U.S. Gaming PCs (Notebooks and Desktop)
|HP
|Canada Gaming PCs (Notebooks and Desktop)
|iBUYPOWER
|Mexico Gaming PCs (Notebooks and Desktop)
|Acer
|U.S. Party/Tower Speakers
|Monster
|Canada Party/Tower Speakers
|JBL
|Mexico Party/Tower Speakers
|JBL
|U.S. Creator
|Vivitar
|Canada Creator
|Canon
|Mexico Creator
|GoPro
Source: Circana, Store-Level Enabled Retail Tracking, U.S. dollar sales, 3 months ending October 2024
Based on weighted dollar velocity per item for brands with distribution in retailers that represent at least 10% of Circana tracked CE sales.
Creator is defined as digital cameras, memory cards, PC mics, and imaging accessories.
U.S. Emerging Leaders
|Category
|Winner
|System Controller
|Ecobee
|Creator
|Insta360
|Projectors
|Vankyo
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 12 months ending October 2024
Based on brands with between $10M-$100M in sales this year in the U.S.
CONTACT: Janine Marshall Circana 516-625-2356 janine.marshall@circana.com
