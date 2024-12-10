Clean Motion announces a partnership with LMe Solutions, a premier Last Mile Experience Solutions company based in Amsterdam. The introduction of EVIG into The Netherlands’ urban mobility landscape holds significant promise, especially as the country advances its progressive emission policies.

LMe Solutions has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Clean Motion to distribute and sell its solar-powered electric vehicle EVIG in the Dutch region. A distribution agreement is currently in development. To kickstart the initiative, LMe Solutions has acquired two EVIG vehicles to showcase, use, and strategically position for businesses looking to upgrade their fleets to meet evolving regulatory and sustainability demands.

This partnership between Clean Motion and LMe Solutions presents a significant opportunity for Clean Motion to expand its reach and impact in a highly progressive and sustainability-focused market like The Netherlands. LMe Solutions brings knowledge of the Dutch logistics landscape, regulatory requirements, and business ecosystem. Their established network enables to effectively position EVIG as the go-to solution for businesses looking to upgrade and future-proof their fleets.

The collaboration comes at a transformative time, as 14 cities in The Netherlands, including Amsterdam, will implement zero-emission zones starting January 2025. This is not just a regulatory milestone but also a key driver for companies to optimize their operations accordingly.

About LMe Solutions

LMe Solutions specializes in last-mile delivery solutions providing delivery solutions tailored to urban logistics. Their expertise lies in optimizing fleet operations for businesses, particularly in dense city environments where efficiency and sustainability are critical.

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company’s vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century. Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se