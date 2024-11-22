Madrid, Spain and Tel Aviv, Israel, November 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW) (the “Company” or “Codere Online”) a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results prior to 8:30AM US Eastern Time on November 27, 2024.