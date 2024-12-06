The cold plasma market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by its applications, including surface modification, sterilization, and decontamination, across numerous industries, such as semiconductors and automobiles.

New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview:

The size of the cold plasma market was evaluated to be USD 2,293.15 million in 2024. The market is expected to flourish and grow from USD 2,632.47 million in 2025 to USD 9,232.20 million by 2034, showcasing a CAGR of 15% from 2025 to 2034.

Introduction to Cold Plasma Market

Cold Plasma, also called non-thermal plasma, is a partially ionized gas formed when electrical energy is applied to a gas. Cold plasma consists of electrons, charged atoms, and neutral atoms. It is distinguished by its high electron temperature and low temperatures for heavy species such as ions and neutral particles. Cold plasma is produced in reactors via direct current, radio frequency, microwave, or pulsed discharge systems.

Cold plasma is used in biomedicine to sterilize medical equipment and treat skin and teeth. It is applied to surface modifications in material science. Cold plasma is used in both the food production and packaging processes in the food industry. The new applications that plasma science is bringing to the table constantly surprise researchers.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-plasma-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2024 USD 2293.15 Million Market value by 2034 USD 9232.20 Million CAGR 15% Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Top Players in Cold Plasma Market

AcXys Technologies

ADTEC PLASMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Coating Plasma Innovation

Plasmatreat GmbH

neoplas med GmbH

Nova Plasma

Relyon Plasma GmbH

Thierry Corporation

Growth Drivers of Cold Plasma Market

Growing Use in Food Safety: The cold plasma market is expanding as it is increasingly used in food safety to decontaminate food and packaging. Cold plasma technology effectively extends shelf life, ensures microbial safety, and decontaminates food surfaces, all while maintaining food quality. Furthermore, cold plasma technology is gaining popularity as a result of the rising demand for safer, longer-lasting food products, particularly in the processed food industry.

Advantages of Cold Plasma Technology: Cold plasma technology is increasingly being used for a variety of applications, including surface treatment, coating, and finishing. Cold plasma, a non-thermal ionized gas, is becoming increasingly popular in a variety of industries due to its numerous benefits. Its ability to change surface properties without using hazardous chemicals or high temperatures is a significant advantage.

Increasing Use of Cold Plasma to Prevent Infections and Increase PPE Life: Cold plasma is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to reduce microbial contamination. This is especially important in healthcare settings, where strict hygiene standards are required. It is an excellent choice for sterilizing surfaces and medical equipment to improve infection control because it effectively kills bacteria, viruses, and fungi without the use of chemicals.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-plasma-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Regional Overview

North America dominated the cold plasma market in 2024, owing to the growing adoption of cold plasma technology in a variety of industries, including healthcare, aerospace, electronics, and food processing.

Europe has the second-largest market share in the cold plasma market due to strict regulations, sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, and a strong emphasis on R&D. Cold plasma technology adoption is boosted by the region’s emphasis on innovative solutions for industries such as automotive, healthcare, and textiles.

The Asia Pacific cold plasma market is expanding rapidly due to a growing industrial base and increased adoption of advanced technologies. The region’s thriving manufacturing sector, particularly in electronics, automotive, and textiles, fuels demand for cold plasma applications such as surface treatment, coating, and sterilization.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, NGK SPARK PLUG announced a strategic investment in neoplas med, a German cold plasma jet therapy company, providing growth capital through its Venture Capital Fund (CVC).

In January 2023, RELYON PLASMA GmbH announced that it will upgrade its piezobrush PZ3-i with a CAN-Bus interface. This compact, safe, and efficient cold plasma unit fits seamlessly into production lines, making it ideal for pre-treating bonding, printing, and laminating processes.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-plasma-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Cold Plasma Market Segmentation

By Regime Outlook

Low Pressure

Atmospheric Pressure

By Application Outlook

Surface Treatment

Sterilization & Disinfection

Coating

Finishing

Adhesion

Wound Healing

Agriculture Seed Treatment

Environmental and Water Purification

Food Preservation

Others

By End Use Outlook

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food Processing & Packaging

Medical

Aerospace

Polymers & Plastics

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse More Research Reports:

Clinical Nutrition For Cancer Care Market

Enteric Empty Capsules Market

Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market

Prostaglandin Analogs Market

Mice Model Market

U.S. Dental Implants Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter