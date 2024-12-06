The cold plasma market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by its applications, including surface modification, sterilization, and decontamination, across numerous industries, such as semiconductors and automobiles.
New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2024
The size of the cold plasma market was evaluated to be USD 2,293.15 million in 2024. The market is expected to flourish and grow from USD 2,632.47 million in 2025 to USD 9,232.20 million by 2034, showcasing a CAGR of 15% from 2025 to 2034.
Introduction to Cold Plasma Market
Cold Plasma, also called non-thermal plasma, is a partially ionized gas formed when electrical energy is applied to a gas. Cold plasma consists of electrons, charged atoms, and neutral atoms. It is distinguished by its high electron temperature and low temperatures for heavy species such as ions and neutral particles. Cold plasma is produced in reactors via direct current, radio frequency, microwave, or pulsed discharge systems.
Cold plasma is used in biomedicine to sterilize medical equipment and treat skin and teeth. It is applied to surface modifications in material science. Cold plasma is used in both the food production and packaging processes in the food industry. The new applications that plasma science is bringing to the table constantly surprise researchers.
Report Scope and Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Value in 2024
|USD 2293.15 Million
|Market value by 2034
|USD 9232.20 Million
|CAGR
|15%
|Base Year
|2024
|Historical Data
|2020–2023
|Forecast Period
|2025–2034
Top Players in Cold Plasma Market
- AcXys Technologies
- ADTEC PLASMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
- Coating Plasma Innovation
- Plasmatreat GmbH
- neoplas med GmbH
- Nova Plasma
- Relyon Plasma GmbH
- Thierry Corporation
Growth Drivers of Cold Plasma Market
Growing Use in Food Safety: The cold plasma market is expanding as it is increasingly used in food safety to decontaminate food and packaging. Cold plasma technology effectively extends shelf life, ensures microbial safety, and decontaminates food surfaces, all while maintaining food quality. Furthermore, cold plasma technology is gaining popularity as a result of the rising demand for safer, longer-lasting food products, particularly in the processed food industry.
Advantages of Cold Plasma Technology: Cold plasma technology is increasingly being used for a variety of applications, including surface treatment, coating, and finishing. Cold plasma, a non-thermal ionized gas, is becoming increasingly popular in a variety of industries due to its numerous benefits. Its ability to change surface properties without using hazardous chemicals or high temperatures is a significant advantage.
Increasing Use of Cold Plasma to Prevent Infections and Increase PPE Life: Cold plasma is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to reduce microbial contamination. This is especially important in healthcare settings, where strict hygiene standards are required. It is an excellent choice for sterilizing surfaces and medical equipment to improve infection control because it effectively kills bacteria, viruses, and fungi without the use of chemicals.
Regional Overview
North America dominated the cold plasma market in 2024, owing to the growing adoption of cold plasma technology in a variety of industries, including healthcare, aerospace, electronics, and food processing.
Europe has the second-largest market share in the cold plasma market due to strict regulations, sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, and a strong emphasis on R&D. Cold plasma technology adoption is boosted by the region’s emphasis on innovative solutions for industries such as automotive, healthcare, and textiles.
The Asia Pacific cold plasma market is expanding rapidly due to a growing industrial base and increased adoption of advanced technologies. The region’s thriving manufacturing sector, particularly in electronics, automotive, and textiles, fuels demand for cold plasma applications such as surface treatment, coating, and sterilization.
Recent Developments
In August 2022, NGK SPARK PLUG announced a strategic investment in neoplas med, a German cold plasma jet therapy company, providing growth capital through its Venture Capital Fund (CVC).
In January 2023, RELYON PLASMA GmbH announced that it will upgrade its piezobrush PZ3-i with a CAN-Bus interface. This compact, safe, and efficient cold plasma unit fits seamlessly into production lines, making it ideal for pre-treating bonding, printing, and laminating processes.
Cold Plasma Market Segmentation
By Regime Outlook
- Low Pressure
- Atmospheric Pressure
By Application Outlook
- Surface Treatment
- Sterilization & Disinfection
- Coating
- Finishing
- Adhesion
- Wound Healing
- Agriculture Seed Treatment
- Environmental and Water Purification
- Food Preservation
- Others
By End Use Outlook
- Automotive
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Food Processing & Packaging
- Medical
- Aerospace
- Polymers & Plastics
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
