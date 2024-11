Interim Report Q3 2024

EBITDA fixed herd prices (FHP) for Q3 2024 decreased to 10.042 mEUR (Q3 2023: 13.663 kEUR), corresponding to an EBITDA margin FHP of 29.1% (Q3 2023: 36.3%). The quarterly EBITDA in Q3 2024 decreased by 3.621 kEUR (compared to Q3 2023). Mainly driven by negative effect by prices being, feed prices EUR -0,3m and sales prices EUR -3,5m.