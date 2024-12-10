Location Celebrates Community, Connection, and Craftsmanship

Townsend, Tennessee, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Company Distilling, known for its award-winning whiskeys and welcoming atmosphere, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its third location in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Scheduled to open in spring 2025, this location will provide whiskey enthusiasts with another must-visit destination while exploring Tennessee’s rich whiskey culture. It will also serve as a place for locals to Gather Around™ with friends and family.

The Lynchburg location will feature a tasting room experience where visitors can savor Company Distilling’s celebrated whiskeys, including the Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood, and Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood.

“Lynchburg has such a strong distilling heritage; we’re honored to contribute to that legacy,” said Jeff Arnett, co-founder of Company Distilling. “We look forward to creating a space where people can come together to share stories, enjoy a quality cocktail, and truly connect. It’s about gathering and celebrating the spirit of community.”

