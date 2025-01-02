Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB – previously known as Vastned Belgium NV) announces that the reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail N.V. merges with and into Vastned (the Merger) was completed on 1 January 2025 at 00:00 CET. The combined company is now named ‘Vastned’ and is headquartered in Belgium. The Vastned Group will continue its activities in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain.
