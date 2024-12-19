Confido Health eases staffing challenges and operational headaches in healthcare organizations

New York, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite the rapid adoption of digital tools, healthcare practices still rely heavily on manual workflows, with staff spending countless hours on phone calls, paperwork, and fragmented systems. While most solutions focus on automating individual tasks, Confido Health today announced a $3 million funding round to tackle a more ambitious challenge: creating digital workers that manage end-to-end operations in specialty healthcare practices.

Together Fund led the seed funding round, with participation from MedMountain Ventures, Rebellion VC, DeVC, Operators Studio and strategic healthcare operators. The company previously raised a pre-seed round led by Momentum Capital.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Chetan Reddy and Vichar Shroff, Confido Health represents the culmination of their expertise in AI-driven automation. The founders’ journey began with winning a prestigious Lockheed Martin grant for innovative technology, leading to their first venture, DroneNation. This AI infrastructure mapping company operated across India, Australia, and US markets, earning recognition in The New York Times before its successful acquisition. Now with Confido Health, they’re joined by Simran Parikh, who brings extensive government healthcare department expertise to the team.

“When building Confido Health, we focused on what healthcare providers truly need: tools that don’t just automate tasks but take on the operational burden entirely,” said Chetan Reddy, CEO of Confido Health. “Our digital workers are designed to integrate seamlessly with legacy systems like EHRs, IVRs, and even outdated communication tools. By automating and optimizing entire workflows, we’re not just saving time; we’re helping enterprises recover lost revenue and create sustainable growth.”

Confido Health’s platform creates specialized AI workers that handle specific tasks like appointment management, insurance verification, and care coordination. These digital workers connect to existing healthcare systems in under five minutes through no-code deployment, delivering end-to-end task automation without requiring practices to overhaul their infrastructure. Unlike traditional software companies, Confido Health charges on an hourly basis similar to full-time employees, eliminating integration and training fees.

“Confido Health’s digital workforce represents a culmination of years of research, design, and development, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today: operational inefficiencies that hinder patient care,” said Vichar Shroff, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Confido Health. “What sets us apart is our ability to create AI solutions that seamlessly integrate with legacy systems, turning fragmented and unstructured data into actionable workflows in real time. This is a transformative innovation that not only optimizes operational processes but fundamentally enhances patient outcomes. This innovation not only frees up clinicians to focus on patient care but also sets a new standard for efficiency and reliability in healthcare operations.”

The platform processes unstructured data across multiple systems in a HIPAA-compliant manner, enabling real-time task completion. Validated on real-world data rather than public datasets, Confido’s digital workers can engage with patients in multiple languages and handle multiple tasks simultaneously—even during off-hours. Early deployments show customers achieving three times higher patient encounters, with staff completing more tasks while experiencing reduced workload.

The platform’s development was informed by hundreds of interviews with US healthcare providers, from large systems to small rural practices. The company’s most significant deployment is with a nephrology group practice with around 50 locations, where AI-driven workers have become as integral as human staff. Initially viewed as a potential threat, after just one month staff recognized the AI solutions were designed to make their lives easier, not replace them. One large renal group has nearly freed their nurses and medical assistants from patient-facing tasks, with staff only intervening for AI-triaged calls. Similarly, a surgery center client that previously made multiple patient calls over several days has reduced call frequency by 60%. Across deployments, 95% of patients report improved experiences.

“Patient coordination is often overlooked, but Confido Health’s workflows have transformed our approach by proactively communicating with patients, ensuring they feel cared for, listened to, and understood,” said Jacob Zitterkopf DDS MSD, owner of a multi-location dental practice in Colorado. “This not only improves our clinic’s efficiency and communication but also enhances the overall patient experience.”

“Confido Health is redefining the operational backbone of specialty healthcare with its AI-powered digital workforce,” said Shubham Gupta, Co-Founder and General Partner at Together Fund. “By building healthcare AI Agents to tackle complex administrative workflows and deliver tangible results, they are poised to solve the workforce shortages and cost pressures, and become the essential infrastructure for modern healthcare operations.”

Jane Wang, Hospitalist at Stanford, Investor at MedMountain Ventures added “Provider staffing shortages are at an all-time high,

fueled by burnout, declining reimbursement, and increased demands on the system. Confido’s solution alleviates the burden of shortages of nursing and allied health professional personnel and allows clinical practices to continue serving patients in need that would otherwise not receive care due to lack of scheduling, follow-up, or education”.

The timing aligns with significant market opportunity. The global AI in healthcare market was valued at $19.5 billion in 2023 (North America dominated the AI in healthcare market with a market share of 44.93%). It is projected to grow from $27.7 billion in 2024 to $491 billion by 2032, setting the stage for Confido Health’s expansion.

Already serving 15+ customers across more than 50 locations and reaching 50,000+ patients monthly, the company will use this funding to enhance its AI technology and expand across surgery, orthopedics, dental, renal, and pediatric specialties.

“The healthcare system desperately needs innovation to raise productivity, enhance staff experience, and improve responsiveness to patients’ needs. Confido Health is positioned to revolutionize operations in specialty healthcare practices through its digital AI workers that can autonomously manage workflows, phone calls, and other interactions with patients” added

Jukka Alanen. Managing Partner, Rebellion Ventures.

Confido Health envisions a future where healthcare providers focus solely on patient care, while digital workers handle all operational tasks. By eliminating administrative inefficiencies through AI that adapts to real-world complexities, the company is building a new standard for healthcare operations – one that delivers both sustainable growth and enhanced patient experiences.

