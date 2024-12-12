Arrowall Co. Recognized for Excellent Safety and Craftsmanship in Completing Ornamental Project

Arrowall Co. Recognized for Excellent Safety and Craftsmanship in Completing Ornamental Project

San Antonio – Arrowall Co. from San Antonio won IMPACT’s Project of the Year award in the Architectural/Ornamental category. IMPACT is the labor-management arm of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers. Arrowall Co. was honored along with the other winners from each of the 6 categories at an award reception held in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2024. During the awards ceremony, winning contractors received their awards from IMPACT’s CEO Kevin Hilton.

The 2023 Project of the Year competition saw some impressive project submissions. In the Architectural/Ornamental (Above 5,000 workhours) category, Arrowall Co. submitted the most impressive project.

Arrowall Co. has been owned and operated by the same family since it was founded as Morris Glass Company in 1948. Arrowall has completed hundreds of large-scale projects in Texas. Arrowall has fostered a culture of safety from the front office to the field. Each project and procedure each day begins and ends with safety at the forefront. Some of the noteworthy projects the company has completed include Amegy Bank in Houston, Southwest Energy Company in Spring, Texas, Indeed Tower in Austin, Texas and Frost Bank Tower in San Antonio.

The winning project, Block 250 Houston aka “1550 On the Green,” is a 28-story “Class A” office building in the heart of downtown Houston. Arrowall Co. custom designed, fabricated, and installed over 300,000 square feet of unitized curtainwall and over 60,000 linear feet of ornamental aluminum fins for the project.

“Arrowall is extremely grateful for this award, and it was very special to be honored at the ceremony with the other groups from around the US and Canada,” said Brain Ward, project manager, Arrowall Co. “Our company has worked with the ironworkers for over 30 years and has relied on their training, knowledge, and expertise to complete projects across Texas.”

The winning project is one of many projects Arrowall Co. completed with an excellent safety record and impeccable craftsmanship.

Arrowall Co. is a curtainwall designer, manufacturer, and installer with over 30 years of experience in the central Texas market. The company is selective about the amount and type of work it pursues and focuses on “getting it right” in every step of the process from estimating to installation as safe as possible.

