EPSO-G (company code: 302826889, registered office address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) (the Group) announces the 2023 Sustainability Performance Report (the Performance Report), including an Independent Limited Assurance Report. The Independent Limited Assurance of the Performance Report has been carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Correction: error correction in notice for EPSO-G announces audited Sustainability Performance Report for 2023 and revises the baseline for the KPI1 under the terms of the Bond Prospectus of December 23rd, 2024

We clarify that notice for EPSO-G announces audited Sustainability Performance Report for 2023 and revises the baseline for the KPI1 under the terms of the Bond Prospectus of December 23rd, 2024 in the explanatory calculation table, the value of the indicator (tCO 2 e) was stated incorrectly in the line: Indicator value(tCO2e), with 30% reduction target by December 31st, 2026 (SPT1) and is not 106,959 but 143,778.

Revised calculation table:

Key Performance Indicator (KPI1) Baseline value (tCO2e)

(as of 31 December 2019) Indicator value (tCO2e) with 30% reduction target by 31 December 2026 (SPT1) Primary value

(tCO 2 e) Recalculated value (tCO 2 e) Stated value Adjusted value Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (tCO2e) (market – based method) 292, 336 205, 397 106, 959 (30 % lower than the recalculated value of 205,397 tCO2e) 143, 778 (30% lower than the recalculated value of 205,397 tCO2e)

Other information in the audited Sustainability Performance Report for 2023 is accurate.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

