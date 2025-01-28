LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.
The fourth quarter and full-year earnings release can be viewed here: https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/financials/quarterly-reports
Investor Contact
Mike Daley | CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
913.754.9707 | mike.daley@crossfirstbank.com
About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank, a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.
- Global Aerospace Offers Valuable Insights on the Ever Evolving Engine Technologies in the Aviation Industry - January 28, 2025
- ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Crocs, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CROX - January 28, 2025
- Mountain America Credit Union Sponsors Artists in Residence Program Through the Leonardo - January 28, 2025