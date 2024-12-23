Slant well Slant well

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today announced that its Water Solutions division has successfully completed construction of the first of two slant wells at the Twin Dolphin Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The slant well is the first-of-its-kind, an innovative design to address water scarcity, providing a sustainable and reliable source of water for coastal areas facing critical water challenges. Measuring 140 ft in length, the slant well is designed to efficiently extract water from beneath the ocean floor while minimizing environmental impact through advanced engineering and innovative technology.

“We are extremely proud to complete construction of the first-of-its-kind slant well,” said Corey Boaz, President of Construction. “During construction, the team overcame challenging ground conditions, storms, and limited work hours to minimize disturbances to the hotel’s operations. Crown performed an electrical resistivity survey, where submarine cables were laid on the ocean floor to ensure the optimal path and precise placement of the screen sections. This project sets a new benchmark for sustainable water infrastructure, demonstrating how innovative solutions can effectively address the pressing challenges of water scarcity.”

The slant wells will provide a dependable source of water for the Twin Dolphin Club while showcasing an innovative approach to addressing water scarcity. Crown’s proprietary design slant well has already garnered significant interest in the Los Cabos region due to its ability to secure an unlimited recharge source of water. With water scarcity being a critical issue worldwide, this innovative technology has the potential to address similar challenges in other coastal areas, offering a scalable and sustainable solution.

“Completion of the first slant well is a key milestone for Crown,” added Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown. “This project demonstrates the transformative potential of our Water Solutions division and underscores our commitment to addressing global water scarcity through innovative and scalable technologies. We look forward to replicating its success many times in Mexico and additional water-scarce countries.”

