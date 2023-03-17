(Reuters) – The Texas agency that regulates the state’s power utilities overstepped its bounds and kept power prices too high in the wake of a deadly 2021 deep freeze that led to widespread electricity outages, according to a Texas appeals court ruling on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Court rules Texas agency kept power prices too high during freeze - March 17, 2023
- Factbox-U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 - March 17, 2023
- First Republic Bank plans to raise cash by selling shares privately – NYT - March 17, 2023