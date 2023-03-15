By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar found support in Asia on Wednesday as investors dialled back expectations of U.S. rate cuts as fear of a banking crisis ebbed and another stubbornly high inflation print landed.
