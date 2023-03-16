By Yimou Lee TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has won an order to make AirPods for Apple Inc and plans to build a factory in India to produce the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India – source - March 15, 2023
- Computer breakdown at Hong Kong airport delays hundreds of travellers – media - March 15, 2023
- South Korea’s Yoon seeks friend in Tokyo hours after North Korea missile launch - March 15, 2023