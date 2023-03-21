By Steve Gorman and Daniel Trotta LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – California has experienced an exceptionally wet winter with 11 atmospheric rivers battering the state since late December. A twelfth such storm is due to land on Tuesday, threatening to cause even more flooding, landslides and road
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back From Resistance Barrier - March 21, 2023
- Canada’s annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb - March 21, 2023
- Explainer-What California’s atmospheric rivers mean for drought, floods, fires - March 21, 2023