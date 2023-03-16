PARIS (Reuters) – French insurer AXA has a relatively small corporate bond exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, group Deputy CEO Frederic de Courtois told a Morgan Stanley investor conference this week.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Analysis-German coalition bickering stalls policy at home and in Europe - March 16, 2023
- French insurer AXA outlines bond exposure to SVB and US regional banks - March 16, 2023
- UK debt agency treads careful path to sell near-record volume of bonds - March 16, 2023