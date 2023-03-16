FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to assuage fears that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and problems at Credit Suisse might trigger a new financial crisis, saying a more resilient banking system and stronger economy ensured savings were safe.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Germany’s Scholz sees no threat of new financial crisis – Handelsblatt - March 16, 2023
- Canada should support startups after SVB collapse, says lobby group - March 16, 2023
- US releases video of drone incident it says exposes Russian lies - March 16, 2023