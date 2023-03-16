ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse is to borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to bolster liquidity and reassure investors after its shares slumped on fears of contagion from a banking crisis in the United States.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Airbus is tackling supply chain problems, senior executive says - March 16, 2023
- How Credit Suisse has evolved over 167 years - March 16, 2023
- Scholz to seek reforms to boost EU competitiveness at Brussels summit - March 16, 2023