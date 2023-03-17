BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s legislature will vote on the ratification of Finland’s NATO accession on March 27 and the majority ruling party bloc will unanimously support the bid, the leader of the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group said on Friday.
