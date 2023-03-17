TROLL A PLATFORM, North Sea (Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were travelling on Friday to the Troll A platform in the North Sea, which extracts gas from Norway’s biggest gas field.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Rome hopes to reverse decline and relive La Dolce Vita - March 17, 2023
- Bank of England weighs up ending its rate hike run - March 17, 2023
- SVB Financial seeks bankruptcy protection for reorganization - March 17, 2023