TOKYO (Reuters) – Top business leaders from Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Friday, pledging greater economic cooperation as they seek to pivot away from years of strain and acrimony over compensation for forced wartime labour.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan, South Korea business leaders look for reset after wartime labour strain - March 17, 2023
- Philippine central bank: local banking system remains safe and sound - March 17, 2023
- USD/JPY Bears Target Sub-132.500 on Fed Policy Sentiment Shift - March 16, 2023