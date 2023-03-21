AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe’s largest food online ordering and delivery service, said on Tuesday it will reorganize in Britain, ending a service by which it employs its own couriers, a decision that will impact the jobs of around 1,870 workers.
