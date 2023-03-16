ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) – At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at a building belonging to the border patrol of Russia’s FSB security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, local authorities said.
