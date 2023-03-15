By Will Dunham WASHINGTON (Reuters) – As the smallest of the group of baleen whales that includes the blue whale – filter-feeding behemoths of the marine realm – the Antarctic minke whale aptly can be called the littlest giant. It also has been among the most
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Study explains mealtime for the minke whale, the ocean’s littlest giant - March 15, 2023
- US Senators Menendez, Warren urge regulators to support new gun sale code - March 15, 2023
- Credit Suisse unease sparks selloff in world stocks - March 15, 2023