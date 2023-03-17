(Reuters) – Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate have stuck to their bets of a quarter percentage point interest rate hike next week as relative calm prevailed in global financial markets for a second day running and a U.S. inflation survey showed
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Spain’s Socialists extend lead in CIS poll, trail in others - March 17, 2023
- Hungary’s ruling party to back Finland’s NATO accession in March 27 vote - March 17, 2023
- Traders keep to bets Fed will raise interest rates by 25 bps next week - March 17, 2023