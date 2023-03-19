(Reuters) – UBS Group AG has offered to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion, with the Swiss government planning to change the country’s laws to bypass a shareholder vote on the deal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
