ASTANA (Reuters) – Britain will help Kazakhstan develop export routes bypassing Russia, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on a visit to the Central Asian nation on Saturday, where he also signed a memorandum on supplies of critical minerals.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine - March 18, 2023
- UK to help Kazakh exports bypass Russia, seeks critical minerals - March 18, 2023
- UBS examines Credit Suisse takeover amid US banking fallout: What you need to know - March 18, 2023