UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations is “doing everything possible” to make sure a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain continues, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Friday, a day before the pact is due to expire.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- NATO’s Stoltenberg hails Turkish move on Finland membership, sees Sweden joining soon - March 17, 2023
- Norfolk Southern shareholders sue over Ohio derailment - March 17, 2023
- Trump returns to Facebook - March 17, 2023