Denver Seminary President Dr. Mark Husbands Dr. Mark Husbands assumed the position of Denver Seminary’s president on January 1.

Littleton, Colo., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denver Seminary began its 75th year on January 1, marking a historic milestone with the selection of Dr. Mark Husbands as its eighth president. Dr. Husbands officially assumed the role at the start of the new year, following a unanimous decision by the Seminary’s Board of Trustees in November after a rigorous national search.

“My hope and prayer is that God will richly bless Denver Seminary as it steadfastly upholds its mission and core values,” said Dr. Husbands. “I aim to serve the Seminary by cherishing its exceptional legacy, strengthening its commitment to Christ and Scripture, and advancing its commitment to providing extraordinary formation for students as they pursue God’s call on their lives.”

Dr. Husbands succeeds Dr. Mark Young, who served as Denver Seminary’s president for 15 years before transitioning to the role of chancellor on January 1.

Prior to joining Denver Seminary, Dr. Husbands served as the fifth president and vice-chancellor of Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia. Under his leadership, TWU experienced substantial growth, including significant financial, academic, and strategic achievements. His tenure saw the elimination of TWU’s debt, the raising of $55 million in philanthropic funding, and the addition of $18 million to the university’s endowment. President Husbands successfully aligned mission, vision, and strategy with the goal of equipping graduates to live full and meaningful lives. His dedication to strategic growth helped strengthen TWU’s position as a global Christian institution, serving 7,000 students from over 90 countries.

“President Husbands is uniquely equipped to lead Denver Seminary at this pivotal time,” said Elisa Morgan, chair of the Board of Trustees. “His values and vision align with Denver Seminary’s dedication to biblical truth, academic excellence, and commitment to addressing the cultural and social challenges of our time. President Husbands’ leadership comes at a time when institutions like Denver Seminary must balance academic rigor with practical outcomes and lead with vision and agility to equip students for the complex demands of society.”

Dr. Husbands has held numerous academic and leadership roles, including professor of Theology at Tyndale Seminary, assistant professor of Theology at Wheaton College, and the Leonard and Marjorie Maas Chair of Reformed Theology at Hope College. At Hope College, he developed the Emmaus Scholars Program to foster a lifelong commitment to integral mission, racial reconciliation, and Christian community development. He also has served as vice president for academic affairs at Northwestern College, overseeing significant academic and institutional advancements.

Dr. Husbands holds a Ph.D. in theology from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Oxford Strategic Leadership Programme at Saïd Business School (University of Oxford). He has taught and published extensively in the areas of Christian doctrine, ethics, political theology, and World Christianity.

He and his wife Becky have three adult children, Olivia, Elliott, and Ethan.

Denver Seminary is a non-denominational graduate school of theology located in Littleton, Colo. The Seminary’s mission is to prepare men and women to engage the needs of the world with the redemptive power of the gospel and the life-changing truth of Scripture. Established in 1950, Denver Seminary offers on-campus, fully online, and hybrid degree programs, and has an extension campus in Washington DC and a Korean Global Program. In addition, the Seminary offers programming for lay ministry through its Hispanic Programs and Black Church Programs.

