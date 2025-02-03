Fort Walton Beach, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fort Walton Beach, Florida –

Anchors Smith Grimsley proudly announces that attorney DeWitt Clark has been named a 2025 Rising Star by Super Lawyers, marking his third consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition. This distinction is awarded to only 2.5% of eligible attorneys, making Clark’s continued selection a testament to his exceptional legal acumen and dedication to his clients.

Clark is admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida, the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and is an active member of the Florida Bar. His professional accomplishments, which have undoubtedly contributed to his recognition as a 2025 Rising Star, extend beyond the courtroom. He currently serves as a Special Magistrate for Escambia County Environmental Code Enforcement, where his experience in adjudicating violations related to environmental and land development codes showcases his legal knowledge and commitment to upholding justice both in and out of the courtroom.

With a broad-based civil litigation practice, Clark represents clients in both state and federal courts. His primary practice areas include real estate, business litigation, construction and lien litigation, mortgage and lien foreclosures, commercial banking, and probate litigation. Additionally, Clark handles real estate, corporate, and business transactions, financing transactions, and shareholder disputes. Since 2018, he has successfully managed over $350 million in real estate transactions, showcasing his experience in complex legal matters. He also represents property owners and developers in real property disputes and land use litigation, including permitting through various state, county, and municipal authorities.

“DeWitt’s selection as a Rising Star for the third consecutive year underscores his dedication to excellence in the legal profession and his unwavering commitment to his clients,” said Don Anchors, one of the founders of the firm. “We are proud to have him as part of our team at Anchors Smith Grimsley.”

