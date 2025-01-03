Energroup to acquire a revenue-generating company and remove its “shell” status

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energroup Holdings Corp. (OTC: ENHD) today announced plans to acquire Cocannco Inc. This transaction would transform Energroup into a revenue-generating company and remove its current “shell” status. Cocannco is also in the process of acquiring Clearly California Products Inc., a development-stage cannabis company, further positioning the combined entities for growth in the cannabis market.

Acquiring Cocannco and its assets will initiate a comprehensive audit of all involved entities. Energroup intends to consolidate financial statements as part of a Regulation A+ offering, enabling the company to achieve fully reporting status with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Upon completing the audits, Energroup intends to seek qualification for the OTCQB market and satisfy the requirements of Rule 15c2-11 to facilitate the public trading of its shares.

Key Points:

Cocannco to Acquire Clearly California Products Inc.

Clearly, California Products Inc. has been formulating, manufacturing, packaging, and selling self-branded products on a limited scale through license manufacturing agreements to the California cannabis market since 2022. The company was founded on the idea that organic, high-quality cannabis products can be made accessible to everyone and leverages influencer partnerships to develop and launch products quickly. The team’s Repair & Relief Balm, a uniquely effective topical for skin care and pain relief, has established a cult-like following from its users and attracted word-of-mouth demand. In 2025, the company plans to expand self-branded THC product sales in select California dispensaries, launch a CBD line capable of nationwide sales, and experiment with niche branding for targeted communities.

Partnership with GloZell Green for Co-Branding CBD Products

Clearly California has signed a Brand Partnership Agreement with GloZell Green to develop a line of CBD products. GloZell is a globally known social media influencer, actress, and comedian with over 700 million views on her YouTube page and over 7 million followers across platforms. Her first products, which include a CBD-infused relief balm and reishi mushroom-infused grape gummy, are planned to launch in January 2025.

Cocannco intends to Acquire Indoor Cultivation in Sacramento

Cocannco has signed an agreement to acquire a 22,000-square-foot indoor cultivation in Sacramento, California. This fully turnkey operation comes with cannabis licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution. Through this acquisition, Cocannco would ensure the necessary licensing, quality control, and supply chain needs for Clearly California well into the future.

About Energroup Holdings Corp

Energroup Holdings Corp (OTC: ENHD) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets in emerging industries. Energroup is dedicated to expanding its portfolio and strengthening its position in the rapidly growing cannabis sector.

About Cocannco Inc.

Cocannco Inc. is a dynamic portfolio investment company in the hemp and cannabis market. We acquire and fund proven cannabis companies that are ready to scale.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/315d6c08-8b95-4bdc-9164-48333da04e94