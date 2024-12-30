The market for engineering services is expanding due to expanding alliances between original equipment manufacturers and engineering service providers.

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview

In 2024, the engineering services market is projected to be valued at USD 3,595.99 million. The market is anticipated to develop from USD 3,782.98 million in 2025 to USD 6,779.70 million in 2034 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Market Introduction

The use of engineering concepts and skills to offer assistance and solutions in a variety of businesses is known as engineering services. They are expert services that adhere to predetermined designs by utilizing engineering training and expertise. Three categories can be used to classify engineering services: analyses, investigations, and consultations. Project-based firms that offer specialized consulting services to assist clients in bringing technology or goods to market are known as engineering services companies. Typical engineering services include design and development, among others. Advanced manufacturing, technical documentation, simulation and testing, and reverse engineering, automation and robotics, and design and development of products.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/engineering-services-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 3,782.98 million Market value by 2034 USD 6,779.70 million CAGR 6.7 % Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Major Players in Engineering Services Market

The engineering services market is known for being notoriously competitive, with both industry titans and recent entrants striving for market dominance.

Among the key participants impacting the market’s expansion are:

AKKA

Alten Group

Capgemini Engineering

Entelect

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Jacobs Engineering

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tata Elxsi

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

WSP Global

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/engineering-services-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Expanding Development of Infrastructure

The expanding infrastructure development is propelling the engineering services industry. As cities and economies grow, so does the demand for new infrastructure, such as transportation networks, energy facilities, and smart cities. Engineering services are required for planning, developing, and executing these large-scale projects, ensuring that they are safe, efficient, and compatible with regulations. Hence, the need for engineering services is increasing. As a result, the value of the engineering services market has increased.

Developments in Technology for Engineering Services

The market for engineering services is expanding significantly due to technological developments. New technologies that are improving productivity and accuracy in design, modeling, and analysis processes include automation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. Furthermore, technologies like digital twins, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are changing the way projects are planned and carried out in order to provide more accurate and engaging engineering solutions. The expansion of the engineering services market is being fueled by the growing usage of these technologies across industries.

Regional Overview

The report provides market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Asia Pacific led the engineering services market in 2024 due to a number of factors that fueled its significant expansion and sway. The Asia Pacific engineering services market is growing as a result of the region’s rapid economic expansion, which has led to significant expenditures in infrastructure development across industries including energy, telecommunications, urban planning, and transportation. This has increased demand for engineering services for planning, consulting, and technology.

The engineering services market is expanding at the quickest CAGR in North America. The region’s effort to modernize its infrastructure, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on sustainability are some of the causes driving this expansion. The industry is expanding as a result of initiatives pertaining to sustainable urban planning, renewable energy, and green buildings. The region’s growth trajectory is also being aided by North America’s strong industrial foundation and the existence of public-private partnerships.

Recent Developments in Engineering Services Market

In July 2024, Capgemini expanded its automotive systems engineering skills in Germany by acquiring Lösch & Partner, a Munich-based company known for its proficiency in systems engineering and application lifecycle management for the automobile industry. This calculated action enhances Capgemini’s standing as a leader in intelligent industry solutions for multinational automakers.

In June 2024, Tata Consultancy Capabilities (TCS) introduced AI Wisdom NextTM. This platform integrates various Generative AI (GenAI) services. It seeks to simplify the development of business solutions, guarantee regulatory compliance, and hasten the widespread deployment of AI. TCS has already effectively deployed this platform in sectors including banking, insurance, and outdoor advertising, improving customer experiences and operational effectiveness with cutting-edge AI applications.

Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/engineering-services-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Engineering Services Market Segmentation

By Engineering Services Type Outlook

Design and Development

Consulting

Construction and Project Management

Maintenance and Support

Specialized Engineering Services

Technology Integration

By Engineering Discipline Outlook

Civil

Mechanical

Electrical

Piping and Structural

By Application Outlook

Infrastructure Development

Industrial Projects

Technology Implementation

Environmental Projects

Others

By End Use Outlook

Construction

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Air Starter Market

Rotary and RF Joints Market

Material Informatics Market

3D Reconstruction Software Market

Float Glass Machinery Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter