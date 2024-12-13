13 December 2024, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

On 11 November 2024, EPH European Property Holdings PLC has suggested to the holders of the Company’s bonds with ISIN CH1177348310 and with a total nominal value of EUR 45,250,000 to amend certain terms of these bonds:

Replacement of the current interest rate of 2.25 % p.a. with an interest rate of 3.0% p.a.; and

A term prolongation of 5 years of the Bonds until 31 December 2029.

As of 13 December 2024, all bondholders have consented to the suggested amendments. The amendments to the terms of the bonds will become effective on 1 January 2025.

