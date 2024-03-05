Delhivery share price gained nearly 2% on Tuesday after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and raised the target price to ₹570 per share …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Delhivery shares: Kotak Equities upgrades stock to ‘Buy’, raises target price; sees over 24% upside - March 5, 2024
- RIL, HDFC Bank, SBI, Maruti among 19 high-conviction ideas for March by InCred Equities; check full list here - March 5, 2024
- Insider Sell: CEO Peter Moglia Sells 3,200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - March 5, 2024