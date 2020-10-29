(Reuters) – The amount invested in U.S. stock funds declined $8.8 billion in the week to Wednesday, according to Lipper, as the S&P 500 fell almost 5% and investors fretted over a surge in global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Stay put in equities despite market uncertainty -advisor - October 29, 2020
- U.S stock funds shed $8.8 billion in week as equities skidded: Lipper - October 29, 2020
- We’re Close to Buying Opportunity for European Equities: UBS’ Brown - October 29, 2020