(Reuters) -UK shares closed higher on Wednesday, with the domestically-focussed FTSE midcap index at a two-month peak, as the government bet on tax cuts to revive its election chances, while Premier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ‘British Isa’ aims to boost ailing equities - March 6, 2024
- UK equities end up after budget; Premier Foods shines - March 6, 2024
- AllianceBernstein’s U.S. growth equities CIO to retire - March 6, 2024