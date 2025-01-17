Market participants eagerly await Trump’s inauguration. Trump has proposed import tariffs of at least 10% on all imported goods. Data on Thursday revealed a smaller-than-expected increase in US retail sales. The EUR/USD outlook suggests further weakness for the euro amid diverging economic outlooks between the Eurozone and the US. At the same time, the ECB…

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Diverging Economies Pressure the Euro appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story