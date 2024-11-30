The dollar ended the week down as US markets remained closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. ECB’s Fracois Villeroy said the central bank should implement a bigger rate cut. Data on Thursday showed a 0.2% decline in price pressures in Germany. The EUR/USD price analysis indicates continued euro strength as the dollar eases due to an…
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fed Rate Cut Odds Weigh on Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
