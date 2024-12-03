The euro plunged in the previous session due to political turmoil in France. The euro lost 3% of its value against the dollar in November. The US manufacturing PMI increased from 46.5 to 48.4. The EUR/USD price analysis shows some bullish momentum after a slide in the previous session. However, fundamentals still suggest further downside…
