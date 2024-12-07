The fears of a looming French government collapse weighed on the euro. The dollar fell due to downbeat service business activity and unemployment claims data. The US unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in November. The EUR/USD weekly forecast shows a recovery as French political turmoil eases and US unemployment surges. Ups and downs of EUR/USD …

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Rebound Amid Stability in France appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story