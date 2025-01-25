The impact of Trump’s tariff threats faded during the week. Data on Friday revealed a significant improvement in Eurozone business activity. Economists expect the US Central Bank to keep interest rates unchanged. The EUR/USD weekly forecast suggests a rebound in the Eurozone economy, reducing ECB rate cut expectations. Ups and downs of EUR/USD Due to…

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Relieves ECB Cut Odds appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story