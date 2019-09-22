EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: bears pressuring, 1.0980 critical support - September 22, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Pair Still Stuck in Sideways Range - September 22, 2019
- EUR/USD grinds to one-month lows as sellers keep one eye on the 1.10 level - September 21, 2019