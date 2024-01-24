The forthcoming data, set to be released at the end of this month, holds substantial importance and, contingent on the results, could significantly influence the outcome of the upcoming ECB meeting in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- There is some room for EUR/USD to tick back above 1.0900 into Thursday’s ECB announcement – ING - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further downside cannot be ruled out - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD Engendered Ahead of Key ECB Meeting: Factors and Levels to Monitor - January 24, 2024