United States markets will be closed amid Thanksgiving holiday, work reduced hours on Friday. EUR/USD trades neutral, just above 1.0900 faces resistance at 1.0960. Financial markets struggle to find …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls hold ground, gear up to challenge 1.1000 - November 23, 2023
- EUR/SEK, USD/SEK: Krona outlook after the Riksbank decision - November 23, 2023
- Pound Sterling Today: European PMI Confidence Data Crucial For GBP/EUR, GBP/USD - November 23, 2023