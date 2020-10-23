EUR/USD pulls back from weekly highs as the dollar sees broad-based recovery. Markets fear that additional US fiscal stimulus would bring Fed rate hikes forward. EUR/USD is facing selling pressure, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues to Look Vulnerable - October 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1765-60 support holds the key for bulls, Eurozone PMIs eyed for fresh impetus - October 23, 2020
- EUR/USD trims weekly gain as markets reprice odds of Fed rate hike - October 23, 2020