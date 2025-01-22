Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date 22 January 2025





Expectations for 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s expectations for 2025 are a net profit in the range of DKK 1.8-2.2 billion.

Additional comments on the expectations will be provided in the bank’s annual report for 2024, publication of which is expected on 5 February 2025, as previously announced.

