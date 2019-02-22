The “Brexit cross” is moving and shaking amid negotiations and the slowdown on both sides of the Channel. What’s next? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: ING discusses EUR/GBP technical outlook and shifts to a neutral bias but highlights the importance of a close below the lower end of its trading range around 0.8670-30 to […] The post EUR/GBP: A Close Below 0.8630 To Trigger A Serious Sell Signal – ING appeared first on Forex Crunch.
