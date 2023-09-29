German business morale weakened for the tenth consecutive month in September to hit the lowest level in as many months as companies were less satisfied with their current situation amid the subdued economic activity, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Monday. The business climate index fell to 85.7 from 85.8 in the previous month. Nonetheless, the reading was above economists’ foreca
